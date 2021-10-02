King Muertes Set for Mystery Matchup at Tonight’s MLW Fightland, Updated Lineup

– Ahead of tonight’s MLW Fightland event, Major League Wrestling has announced that King Muertes will be in action against a mystery opponent later tonight. You can see the full announcement below:

MLW Fightland Tickets Available NOW at MLW2300.com. Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced King Muertes will be in action TONIGHT at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date. The “Man of 1,000 Deaths” has been granted a very special match by MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran. However, the contract has been sealed and the details won’t be revealed until TONIGHT! Buy tickets: www.MLW2300.com. What does “El Jefe” have in store for MLW fans? Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia. Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

MLW Fightland is being held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania later tonight. Here’s the current lineup:

* Title vs. Title Match: World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. National Openweight Champion Alex

* Fatal 4-Way MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

* Women’s Featherweight Match: Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

* Opera Cup Opening Round: Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* Opera Cup Opening Round: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

* Opera Cup Opening Round: Alex Shelley vs. TJP

* Trios Match: Los Parks vs. 5150

* 12-Man Survival Match: EJ Nudka, Savio Vega, Blue Meanie, Zenshi, Richard Holliday, Warhorse vs. King Mo, Gino Medina, Ikuro Kwon, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro and Beastman (with Kimchee)

* King Muertes Mystery Match

* The Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: CONTRA Unit; Cesar Duran; Alicia Atout; and more.