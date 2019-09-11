King of the Ring Finals Set, Will Now Take Place on Raw

– The King of the Ring finals are official, but will now take place on Monday rather than Sunday. On tonight’s episode, Chad Gable pinned Shane McMahon and then made him tap in what was spontaneously turned into a two-of-three falls match mid-match. As a result, he moves on to face Baron Corbin in the finals, which will take place on Raw in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The match was set for Clash of Champions, but the PPV has eleven matches now without the King of the Ring which could be (but is not confirmed as) the reason for the move.