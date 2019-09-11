wrestling / News
King of the Ring Finals Set, Will Now Take Place on Raw
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
– The King of the Ring finals are official, but will now take place on Monday rather than Sunday. On tonight’s episode, Chad Gable pinned Shane McMahon and then made him tap in what was spontaneously turned into a two-of-three falls match mid-match. As a result, he moves on to face Baron Corbin in the finals, which will take place on Raw in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The match was set for Clash of Champions, but the PPV has eleven matches now without the King of the Ring which could be (but is not confirmed as) the reason for the move.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says NXT Opened the Door for AEW to Be an Alternative, Shawn Michaels on Improvements for NXT on USA Network
- Torrie Wilson On Her Famous Bikini Contest With Sable, Her Dad Asking Vince McMahon For a Ride in His Limo
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury
- Jim Ross on How He Thought AEW All Out Went, Why Jericho Isn’t Too Old to Be Champion