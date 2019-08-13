– According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the finals of the WWE King of the Ring will held at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15. The return of King of the Ring was announced last night on Raw with the tournament set to begin next week. The tournament will take place over multiple weeks.

Here’s a look at the confirmed lineup for the tournament:

* RAW: Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, The Miz

* SmackDown: Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, WWE 24/7 Champion Elias, Kevin Owens, Shelton Benjamin