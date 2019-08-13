wrestling / News
King Of The Ring Finals To Reportedly Be Held At WWE Clash Of Champions
August 13, 2019 | Posted by
– According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the finals of the WWE King of the Ring will held at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15. The return of King of the Ring was announced last night on Raw with the tournament set to begin next week. The tournament will take place over multiple weeks.
Here’s a look at the confirmed lineup for the tournament:
* RAW: Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, The Miz
* SmackDown: Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, WWE 24/7 Champion Elias, Kevin Owens, Shelton Benjamin
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin On Whether He Ever Shot Down Attitude Era Angles That He Thought Went Too Far
- Jim Ross Weighs in on What Harley Race’s Legacy Is In Wrestling
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Unified the World Titles in 2001, How a Healthy Triple H Would Have Changed Things
- Scott Hall Claims He Won’t be a Mystery Partner for Chris Jericho for AEW TV Debut, Says He’s Loyal to WWE and Still Under Contract With Them