King Of The Ring Kicks Off On Next Week’s WWE Raw

The 2024 King of the Ring tournament will begin on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that the tournament will begin on next week’s show, leading into King and Queen of the Ring on May 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. No specific matches were announced.

The updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* King of the Ring begins

* WWE Draft roster becomes official