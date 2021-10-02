wrestling / News

King of the Ring, Queen’s Crown Set To Start Start On Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

October 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE King of the Ring Queen's Crown

WWE will officially kick off the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments next week on Smackdown. WWE aired a promo during tonight’s Smackdown announcing that the two tournaments begin on next Friday’s Smackdown, which is October 8th.

This will be the first King of the Ring since Baron Corbin won the tournament in 2019, and the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.

