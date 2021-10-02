wrestling / News
King of the Ring, Queen’s Crown Set To Start Start On Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
WWE will officially kick off the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments next week on Smackdown. WWE aired a promo during tonight’s Smackdown announcing that the two tournaments begin on next Friday’s Smackdown, which is October 8th.
This will be the first King of the Ring since Baron Corbin won the tournament in 2019, and the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Announces Full Details On Digital Media Championship
- Several Backstage Notes Heading Into WWE Draft: Who is Backstage, What Talent Knows, Will NXT Be Part, More
- Note On Kiera Hogan Signing With AEW and AEW Deals For Talent in General
- CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It