wrestling / News
King of the Ring Returns Next Week on Raw
August 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is bringing the King of the Ring back, and it’ll be next week on Raw. WWE announced the news on Monday night, as you can see below.
The King of the Ring has made sporadic returns since it was retired as a PPV in 2002. It came back in 2006 as a Smackdown event that culminated at Judgment Day, then was brought back in 2008, 2010 and 2015. The last King of the Ring was Bad News Barrett.
"The king has returned." 👑
The #KingOfTheRing tournament RETURNS NEXT MONDAY on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/48WKyuyfyV
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall Claims He Won’t be a Mystery Partner for Chris Jericho for AEW TV Debut, Says He’s Loyal to WWE and Still Under Contract With Them
- Booker T On Being On TV For the Shockmaster’s Debut, Making WCW Debut as The Chain Gang
- Jim Ross Recalls Meeting Harley Race For the First Time, Referring Race vs. Dory Funk Jr. In an NWA Title Match
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended