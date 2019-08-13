wrestling / News

King of the Ring Returns Next Week on Raw

August 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King of the Ring 2019

– WWE is bringing the King of the Ring back, and it’ll be next week on Raw. WWE announced the news on Monday night, as you can see below.

The King of the Ring has made sporadic returns since it was retired as a PPV in 2002. It came back in 2006 as a Smackdown event that culminated at Judgment Day, then was brought back in 2008, 2010 and 2015. The last King of the Ring was Bad News Barrett.

