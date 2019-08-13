King of the Ring Returns Next Week on Raw

– WWE is bringing the King of the Ring back, and it’ll be next week on Raw. WWE announced the news on Monday night, as you can see below.

The King of the Ring has made sporadic returns since it was retired as a PPV in 2002. It came back in 2006 as a Smackdown event that culminated at Judgment Day, then was brought back in 2008, 2010 and 2015. The last King of the Ring was Bad News Barrett.