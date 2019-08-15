King of the Ring Semi-Finals Set For Madison Square Garden

– The King of the Ring’s return, which kicks off next week, will see its semi-finals take place at Madison Square Garden. The iconic venue announced on Wednesday that the penultimate matches for the tournament will be held at the Raw shows on September 9th and 10th, as you can see below.

This jives with a report from earlier this week that the finals would be held on Clash of the Champions, which takes place on September 15th. The participants are:

Raw: Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, The Miz

SmackDown: Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, Elias, Kevin Owens, Shelton Benjamin