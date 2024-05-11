wrestling / News
King & Queen Of The Ring Matches, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
May 10, 2024
WWE has announced King & Queen Of The Ring quarterfinal matches and more for next week’s WWE Smackdown. The following matches are official for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on USA Network:
* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight OR Santos Escobar
* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton
* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax
* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Bianca Belair vs. Michin OR Tiffany Stratton
* Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes contract signing for King & Queen Of the Ring
