King & Queen Of The Ring Matches, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

May 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 5-17-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced King & Queen Of The Ring quarterfinal matches and more for next week’s WWE Smackdown. The following matches are official for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on USA Network:

* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight OR Santos Escobar
* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton
* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax
* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Bianca Belair vs. Michin OR Tiffany Stratton
* Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes contract signing for King & Queen Of the Ring

