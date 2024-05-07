King & Queen Of the Ring Quarterfinals Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set quarterfinal matches in the King & Queen Of the Ring tournaments for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov

* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston OR Rey Mysterio

* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

* Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler OR Zelina Vega