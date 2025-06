WWE has announced King & Queen Of the Ring Tournament matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following were announced for next week’s show, which airs live Monday night on Netflix:

* King Of The Ring Tournament Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. 1 More TBA

* Queen Of The Ring Tournament Match: Asuka vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez