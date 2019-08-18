wrestling / News

Various News: Ali and Cedric Alexander King of the Ring Promos, Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos Include Sasha Banks and Mandy Rose, Free ROH Match Features Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan

August 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
wwe King of the Ring 2019

– Cedric Alexander and Ali recently commented on the upcoming King of the Ring tournament in some new videos. Alexander faces Sami Zayn in the first round. Ali will face Buddy Murphy. You can check out those WWE King of the Ring promos below.

WWE.com released this week’s top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks included Velveteen Dream with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, Sasha Banks, and Mandy Rose. You can check out some of those photo picks below.

– ROH recently released a free Throwback match video. It’s Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) vs. KENTA vs. Samoa Joe. You can check out that full match video below.

King of the Ring, ROH, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

