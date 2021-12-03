wrestling / News
King Woods Asked For Time Off From WWE to Attend Golden Girls Convention
December 2, 2021 | Posted by
King Woods is looking for a few days off from WWE so he can attend the first-ever Golden Girls convention. The Smackdown star and New Day member posted to Twitter on Thursday to share a screenshot of why he asked for time off, which read:
”The first ever golden girls convention will be occurring that weekend. I would like to attend in order to cover the event in its entirety.”
The convention, “Golden-Con: Thank You For Being A Fan,” takes place in Chicago from April 22nd through the 24th.
When we ask for days off at wwe we have to give a reason as to why we would like the time off. pic.twitter.com/q1Kvyh1J6l
— Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 2, 2021