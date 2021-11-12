King Woods Proposes Royal Rumble Stakes For Survivor Series Match

King Woods has an idea for the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series that would have an impact on the Royal Rumble. WWE posted a new video in which Woods addresses his match with Roman Reigns on Smackdown and suggests a stipulation for the Survivor Series match, where the losing team would have to fight for the first five spots in the Rumble while the winning team would fight for the final five spots.

Woods said (per Fightful:

“There’s two things I want to get off my chest. The first one being about the Usos and the usurper, one Roman Reigns. Last Friday, what you all did was completely unprofessional. So since we’re clearly no longer acting as gentlemen in this situation, then it’s time to get nasty because y’all felt the need to try to take Kofi out and you completely disrespected my crown. So, Roman, I don’t care that you’re the self-proclaimed Head of the Table. I don’t care how many times you’ve been champion. I don’t care how many times you’ve main evented WrestleMania. I will be at SmackDown on Friday, and when I see you, it’s your ass.

“Second thing, Survivor Series, five on five, Raw vs SmackDown, what a joyous occasion. But what are we fighting for? What I proclaim, your King proclaims that the losing team, Raw, obviously, should have a five-way elimination match fighting for spots one through five in next year’s Royal Rumble. SmackDown, the winning team, would do the same but we’d be fighting for spots 26 through 30. If you guys are down, hit me up. Let me know. If not, it’s cool, we can do bragging rights like usual. Whatever. Roman sucks! Deuces.”