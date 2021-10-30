wrestling / News

King Xavier Woods Knights Kofi Kingston On WWE Smackdown

October 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown

King Xavier Woods made Kofi Kingston a Sir on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On tonight’s show, the newest King of WWE knighted his New Day brethren, naming him the Hand of the King.

The two were then mocked by The Usos, which led to a challenge for a match tonight that was accepted. You can see some shots from the segment below:

