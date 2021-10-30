wrestling / News
King Xavier Woods Knights Kofi Kingston On WWE Smackdown
October 29, 2021 | Posted by
King Xavier Woods made Kofi Kingston a Sir on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On tonight’s show, the newest King of WWE knighted his New Day brethren, naming him the Hand of the King.
The two were then mocked by The Usos, which led to a challenge for a match tonight that was accepted. You can see some shots from the segment below:
Arise, Sir @TrueKofi. THE HAND OF THE KING!#SmackDown @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/Pab6FtCgTv
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2021
😮#SmackDown @WWEUsos @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/P9ZDWC1Ual
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Updated Ticket Sale Information For Upcoming AEW Shows, Including Full Gear
- Note On Injury Lance Archer Suffered On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
- More On The End of the AEW – Impact Wrestling Relationship After Bound for Glory
- Keith Lee On Vince McMahon’s Role In His Character Change On WWE Raw, Challenges Of Playing a Heel