King Xavier Woods Objects to Drew McIntyre ‘Leading the Charge’ for Team SmackDown

– As previously reported, WWE announced the Raw and SmackDown teams for the Men and Women’s elimination matches at WWE Survivor Series 2021. However, it appears King Xavier Woods doesn’t care for Drew McIntyre saying he’s “leading the charge” for Team SmackDown.

Team Smackdown for the 5-on-5 Elimination Match will feature Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn & Happy Corbin. Drew McIntyre noted on his Twitter yesterday that he’s “Leading the charge for Team SmackDown.” King Xavier Woods didn’t appear to appreciate that McIntyre is asserting himself as the leader, responding, “Leading?”

Later on the WWE on FOX account responded, “We don’t need internal fighting, King.” King Woods later replied, “I agree! Hence why I’m glad to lead these four champions into the battlefield. Also, what do we get when we win? I love fighting for more than the winners purse.”

Team Raw member Seth Rollins later chimed in. He wrote, “You will lose…handily. So don’t stress about the prize.” Woods then responded, “AKA you also have no idea what the winning team gets at #SurvivorSeries.” You can view that exchange below.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is set for Sunday, November 21. The event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

