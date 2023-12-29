Eddie Kingston on Continental Classic Journey To AEW Worlds End

Eddie Kingston clashes with Jon Moxley this Saturday in the AEW Continental Classic final and discussed his path to AEW Worlds End. He carries the Strong Openweight and ROH World Championship into this match as he vies to win the CC to claim the modern version of the Triple Crown. Speaking to the “Battleground Podcast,” Kingston covered several subjects on route to the year end pay-per-view.

You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc

His path through the tournament and if he adapts his style for specific opponents“Real simple, Brody [King] beat me up, he was bigger than I am. I don’t really change my style. I am what I am. You know what I mean. I don’t have a game plan. You punch me in the face everything goes away and I’m just gonna … I’m an emotional fighter. It’s just the way it is. You know?” He also spoke more about King, Bryan Danielson, and Moxley, who he noted he has never beaten in a singles match.

Specific breakdowns for his prominent CC opponents“Brody just beat me up, he was, you know, he was a better man that day. Bryan, he just … it’s hard to tell with Bryan. Guys like Bryan and Mox, guys who I’ve wrestled a couple of times, mostly Mox more, who I’ve never beaten kind of — that weighs on you. That weighs in your mind. I try to go in there and try, like stay calm with Bryan. Don’t let him bait you in, this and that, but he does every time because he has that stupid face.”