Kip Sabian Signed With AEW Because They Said ‘Wins and Losses Would Matter,’ Says Talking in Wrestling Comes Naturally to Him

– Fightful recently spoke to Kip Sabian after AEW Double or Nothing last May. Below are some highlights.

Kip Sabian on his charisma: “It comes naturally, I guess. I love wrestling, I’m a wrestling fan, and I love talking wrestling. I’ve done a lot of indies over the last ten years or so. I’ve done a few big shows, but (Double or Nothing) was surreal. When I walked in to that arena and looked around, it was a moment. As soon as that music hit and I came out, it was any other show, I was ready to go. When I got the win, that’s when the reaction came out. That was 100 percent legit. When I was finished, I got to sit with Sammy and watch the show and it was off the chain.”

Sabian on his match with Sammy Guevara airing on ITV: “A lot of people have messaged me saying they saw the Buy In (pre-show) on ITV4, and they went over to the ITV Box Office and bought Double or Nothing. That was my role on the car, that was my job, Sammy’s job, the battle royal’s job, and everyone delivered. I’ve not had one negative tweet, Instagram, social media, (it’s) the best, man. I knew we were on the Buy In. It wasn’t really discussed with me what order. As soon as they said we were closing that before we go — that’s extra pressure. When you’re under pressure, that’s when you thrived, and I think we all delivered.”

Sabian on why he signed with AEW: “As soon as they said wins and losses would matter, I was like ‘sweet.’ I’m tired of it not mattering. What’s the point? What’s the point of having a wrestling match and one person loses, and the next week they come out and it doesn’t mean anything? The point is winning the match. For me, winning at Double or Nothing, first ever AEW singles match and singles match winner — THIS GUY.”