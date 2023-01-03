wrestling / News

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford to Make DDT Pro Debuts in Japan Next Month

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will be making their DDT Pro debuts in Japan next month. They will be working the DDT shows on February 18 in Nagoya, Japan, and February 26 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. You can see the announcement tweets below.

Sabian tweeted, “First we dethrone Clementine at #BOTB5 Second we debut in Japan with #DDT Third… the possibilities are endless for the soon to be All Atlantic Ruler. @TonyKhan can you make sure the confetti’s blood red for my winning celebration? As always don’t forget to, #EmbraceTheChange”

