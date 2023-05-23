– During a recent interview with the Sappenin’ Podcast, AEW star Kip Sabian discussed talking with Sting about getting inspiration from movies and TV for promos. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“You can learn so much more when you don’t have the ability to wrestle because you have to put 100% into these other fields. For me, it was, ‘how can I change promos?’ I’d be recording myself cutting promos with different voices and mannerisms that I liked and would steal from TV shows or movies. Me and Sting had a conversation before we had the match a month or two ago where, I was talking to him about how a lot of the stuff that he originally got his big gimmick change was from The Crow. He was saying how he likes to draw a lot of his gimmicky stuff from TV shows and movies. My brain is exactly the same. I don’t watch movies anymore or TV shows without analyzing everything, and it sucks. I love The Lost Boys, the way Kiefer Sutherland acts, and his vibe, I try and take a lot of those kind of things because I really like the mentality that he has in that movie. The Joker mannerism, the Riddler, there are a bunch of different characters that I draw from that I wouldn’t have really thought about unless I was away from the ring.”