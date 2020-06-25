wrestling / News

Kip Sabian Demands Replacement Shades, Hikaru Shida Threatens Him

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Hikaru Shida

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida got into a brawl with Penelope Ford following a quick win over Red Velvet, which saw her punch Kip Sabian in the face. Sabian’s sunglasses were smashed and he took to Twitter to demand a replacement.

He wrote: “I demand a replacement @shidahikaru!!!!!!! When @thePenelopeFord takes that title from you at Fighter Fest, justice will be SERVED!

Shida replied: “Your chin will be next.

