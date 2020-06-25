wrestling / News
Kip Sabian Demands Replacement Shades, Hikaru Shida Threatens Him
June 25, 2020 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida got into a brawl with Penelope Ford following a quick win over Red Velvet, which saw her punch Kip Sabian in the face. Sabian’s sunglasses were smashed and he took to Twitter to demand a replacement.
He wrote: “I demand a replacement @shidahikaru!!!!!!! When @thePenelopeFord takes that title from you at Fighter Fest, justice will be SERVED!”
Shida replied: “Your chin will be next.”
I demand a replacement @shidahikaru!!!!!!!
When @thePenelopeFord takes that title from you at Fighter Fest, justice will be SERVED! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dZvce8RSz9
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) June 25, 2020
Your chin will be next. https://t.co/6OI98GQk8e
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 25, 2020
