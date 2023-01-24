Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford Weigh In On Possible Feud With Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford consider Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo to be ripping them off, and believe that there’s potential for a feud there. Sabian and Ford were doing a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner and argued that the Jericho Appreciation Society couple were copying them.

Asked about a potential feud with the two, Sabian said (per Fightful), “Of course. Why wouldn’t we? Let’s get down to brass tacks here, let’s be brutally honest. They are basically doing the characters that we did prior to my injury. Let’s be serious.”

After Ford replied that Guevara and Melo were a “carbon copy,” Sabian agreed and said, “Of course there’s room for it. But it depends whether they want the heat, whether they want the smoke. I mean technically, Sammy’s never beaten me. But I beat him. First-ever match, no one’s taking that from me. I’m gonna die on that hill [laughs].”