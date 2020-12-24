wrestling / News

Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford’s Wedding Set For Beach Break

December 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Kip Sabian Penelope Ford

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford have finally set a date, and that date happens to be that of Beach Break. It was announced on tonight’s episode by Sabian that he and Ford will get married on the February 3rd, 2021 episode of Dynamite. That will be the special Beach Break-themed episode of Dynamite.

As of now, that is the only thing announced for the episode.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading