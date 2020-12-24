wrestling / News
Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford’s Wedding Set For Beach Break
December 23, 2020
Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford have finally set a date, and that date happens to be that of Beach Break. It was announced on tonight’s episode by Sabian that he and Ford will get married on the February 3rd, 2021 episode of Dynamite. That will be the special Beach Break-themed episode of Dynamite.
As of now, that is the only thing announced for the episode.
And the Wedding Date is…Wednesday, Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/l0jnxwntAp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2020
