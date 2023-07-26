wrestling / News
Kip Sabian Praises Orange Cassidy’s Body of Work as AEW International Champion
In a post on Twitter, Kip Sabian praised the run of Orange Cassidy as AEW International champion, although he kept it in-character with an insult. Cassidy defends against AR Fox on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.
He wrote: “All flirting, distaste, heartbreak and rivalries aside. If you don’t have @orangecassidy in your list for wrestler of the year after the amount of bangers he’s had since winning this title, you’re mental. (Still think he’s an bellend though) #AEWDynamite”
All flirting, distaste, heartbreak and rivalries aside.
If you don’t have @orangecassidy in your list for wrestler of the year after the amount of bangers he’s had since winning this title, you’re mental.
(Still think he’s an bellend though)#AEWDynamite https://t.co/mTuFclALED
— Kip Sabian 🏴☠️ (@TheKipSabian) July 26, 2023
