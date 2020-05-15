wrestling / News
Kip Sabian Set For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double or Nothing
AEW has announced that Kip Sabian is the latest entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing. The event happens on May 23 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Sabian joins a field that includes Orange Cassidy, Scorpio Sky, Rey Fenix, Colt Cabana and Darby Allin. There are still three spots remaining.
The match will start with two wrestlers and a new wrestler will arrive every ninety seconds. The goal is to grab a casino chip that awards the wrestler an AEW World title shot. However, unlike other matches with staggered entrants, the match can end at any time, even in the first ninety seconds.
Your sixth entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @TheKipSabian.
Is he your pick to take the win?
Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/5DsTb0n1Oe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold
- Christian Again Says He Can’t Return To the Ring, Says His Situation Is Different From Daniel Bryan
- Details On Why Mike Tyson Is Appearing At Double or Nothing
- Jim Cornette Says He’ll Never Meet Joey Janela, Janela and Chili’s Restaurant Respond