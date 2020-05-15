Kip Sabian Set For Casino Ladder Match At AEW Double or Nothing

AEW has announced that Kip Sabian is the latest entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing. The event happens on May 23 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Sabian joins a field that includes Orange Cassidy, Scorpio Sky, Rey Fenix, Colt Cabana and Darby Allin. There are still three spots remaining.

The match will start with two wrestlers and a new wrestler will arrive every ninety seconds. The goal is to grab a casino chip that awards the wrestler an AEW World title shot. However, unlike other matches with staggered entrants, the match can end at any time, even in the first ninety seconds.