Kip Sabian Explains His Shirtless Leather Sleeves Look From AEW Rampage
Kip Sabian was rocking an interesting look with leather sleeves and no shirt on AEW Rampage last month, and he talked about it in a new interview. Sabian talked about the look from the October 27th episode of Rampage in his appearance on Fightful’s In The Weeds with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl.
“It actually was a rib between the lads,” he confessed. “I randomly decided, ‘I miss wearing the leather jacket. I think I need a sleeveless leather jacket now.’ I went to the wardrobe department and said, ‘Can you take the sleeves on this jacket for me?’ ‘No worries.’ They cut the sleeves off, I just put the sleeves on thinking, ‘let’s make a joke about it.'”
He continued, “I put the sleeves on and was like, ‘Actually, I think this looks kind of good. Let me test this out.’ I walk down to the ring where everyone is hanging around and was like, ‘Is this sexy or not?’ 99% of the lads were like, ‘It’s making me feel things.’ ‘Let’s see if we can make it work.’ They added a strip at the back. I don’t think anyone ever thought I was going to wear it. That day, I was like, ‘Screw it.’ I put it on, pretended it was high fashion, and now it’s my usual go to.”