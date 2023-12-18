Kip Sabian Said Sting Pitched Orange Cassidy Spots In Their Match

In an interview with Fightful, Kip Sabian recalled a six-man tag team match he had with Sting, and how Sting pitched doing Orange Cassidy spots. The match featured Sabian, the Butcher and the Blade vs. Sting, Cassidy and Darby Allin. It took place on the March 22, 2023 episode of Dynamite.

He said: “Getting to wrestle Sting was unreal. He is so good. Especially, at this age, he is so good, and he just wants to wrestle. For me, as a wrestler, the one thing I respect more than anything is, not just the body of work people have done, but it’s how they treat wrestling. He is still so excited to wrestle. He’s coming up with all these different ideas and spots and he just wants to go. Sting, being as decorated as Sting is, he could literally just walk through the curtain, stand on the (apron), wait for a hot tag, come in and do a couple of clotheslines and a bodyslam and people would be happy. He doesn’t want to do that. He wants to go out and do all these different and crazy spots to show that he is still working at that level. My favorite story from that match though is Sting being the one that wanted to do Orange Cassidy spots, which was the most amazing thing ever. I’m climbing to the top and Sting does the slow roll to one side, I move over, he does the slow roll to the other side. It was so hard to not just cry laughing and explode with excitement because it’s such a surreal moment. You can’t be a wrestler without being a wrestling fan, in my opinion. You can do it, but the fans can tell it’s false. You have those moments where you have to remind yourself of like, ‘I get to work with Sting.’“