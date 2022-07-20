Kip Sabian Teases Another Return on AEW Dynamite, Ask Fans If They’ll be Watching

– Kip Sabian once again teased a return to AEW earlier today via Twitter, teasing he might show up tonight on Dynamite. You can check out the tweet he posted below.

Kip Sabian wrote, “Tonight AEW in Duluth, Gas South Arena. Who’s there live? Who’s watching from home?” Sabian is still wearing a box over his head that says, “Underrated” and “Over It.” It should be noted that Sabian has done things like this before only to not show up on TV.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The event will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.