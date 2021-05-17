Kip Sabian Undergoes Successful Surgery

As previously reported, AEW star Kip Sabian has reportedly been dealing with an injury, thus leading to him being written off of AEW television following an attack from his former best man Miro. Sabian has since offered an update on his injury status.

Sabian took to Twitter to share that he recently underwent surgery and it was a success, with his focus now on beginning the path to returning to the ring. However, he didn’t mention a time frame as to when he could return to action.

“Surgery was a success, now we rebuild. Thanks everyone who reached out ✌🏻🖤,” Sabian wrote.

Sabian hasn’t competed in an AEW match since Arcade Anarchy on the March 25 edition of Dynamite.