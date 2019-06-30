Kip Sabian vs. Adam “Hangman” Page Set For AEW Fight for the Fallen, Updated Card

Kip Sabian vs. Adam “Hangman” Page has been added to the AEW Fight for the Fallen card. Page defeated MJF, Jimmy Havoc, and Jungle Boy in a four-way match at AEW Fyter Fest, and it was mentioned during the broadcast that the winner of the match would face Kip Sabian.

AEW Fight for the Fallen is set to take place in Jacksonville, FL on July 13th and has four matches set:

* Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

* Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

* Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Kip Sabian