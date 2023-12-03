Kip Sabian Hopes To Wrestle At AEW All In Next Year

In an interview with Fightful, Kip Sabian expressed his hope to wrestle at AEW All In next year, suggesting Will Ospreay as a possible opponent.

He said: “I’m going to put it out there right now for you guys, I’ve actually beaten Will Ospreay more times than Will Ospreay has beaten me. I beat Will Ospreay the match before he went to wrestle KUSHIDA for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, the last match before he went away was against me, and I beat him. I’m super excited about it. The last time we were there, it was so great to be back in the UK and I know the UK Fanbase was clamoring for AEW. Obviously, the pandemic really slowed everything down with things like this. I have no idea, but I’m pretty certain we would have been over sooner than that because the fanbase is so strong. It went to show it when we completely packed Wembley Stadium. It’s a pretty tall order to pack something like that for the first show. I’m super excited for us to go back again. This time, hopefully, your boy will be wrestling as an Englishman. I would be lying if I wasn’t somewhat…there was a little break in my small shriveled heart, not wrestling on the first show, but I had a really fun time doing the pre-show with Renee. That was another feather in hat for doing that. I want to learn everything about wrestling that I can and that was a really fun situation to be in. Me and Big Paul, we’re good buddies. He gives me books that I should read. He’s very knowledgeable, Big Paul. He definitely wants to be in a tag team with me. I don’t know if I can carry Big Paul.”