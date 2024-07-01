Kiyah Saint On Her WWE Release, Not Sure Why It Happened

Kiyah Saint recently reflected on her release from WWE and why it happened. Saint was among those NXT talents released from the company in early May, and she spoke on her YouTube channel about being let go recently. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On not knowing why she was released: “The biggest question people want to know is why I left WWE. Some people choose to leave, but I didn’t choose to leave. I got told to leave. I got released. Some people ask me, ‘Why did I get released?’ I really couldn’t tell you. I thought I was checking all the boxes, I thought I was doing the right thing, which I was. I didn’t cause any trouble. I didn’t cause any drama. But I guess they just didn’t see a need for Kiyah Saint at the PC, which is unfortunate for them. Their loss, not mine.”

On finding out she had been let go: “The day I got released, May 3, I got a call from Stanford, Connecticut. When you get released, it’s a phone call. It’s not any of the people you work with, it wasn’t my boss, not the people I see on a normal basis. Some random woman called me, and she was like, ‘Hi, is this Kiyah Saint?’ I said, ‘This is Kiyah.’ She tells me I’m getting released, my contract’s being terminated, do you have any questions? I’m like, ‘Yeah, I want to know why I’m being released.’ She said, I don’t know about verbatim, this part, but she said, ‘Creative didn’t have any needs for you ‘at the moment.’ Honey, what does ‘at the moment’ mean? At the moment means that something’s gonna come in the future. So I wish I could give a review and be like, if you’re gonna fire people, don’t say ‘at the moment’ because that means something else might be coming for them in the future. Just say creative didn’t have anything for you, point-blank, and that’s fine.”

On not knowing that it was coming as soon as it did: “Things just started getting really weird. They weren’t using me as much. I feel like I was just put on the back burner again, which sucks, but luckily my faith is super high. I dove really deep into my faith, trying to get back closer to God. The transition, it wasn’t as hard for me as I’m sure it was for other people. I just know, in whatever I do in life, everything’s temporary, so you gotta make the best out of certain moments, and I feel like I made the best out of the 18 months that I was in WWE. Sure, I wish I got more opportunities. It is what it is.”