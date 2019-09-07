KM Thinks Orange Cassidy Is The Funniest Wrestler And Can’t Stop Watching Him

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, KM spoke about trying to book a WrestlePro show in Alaska, and revealed that he wanted Orange Cassidy for it but he was signed with AEW by then. Here are highlights:

On getting the idea to do a wrestling show in Alaska: “I visited Alaska in April 2018 and did an impromptu trip there…I knew there was very limited wrestling there and almost no wrestlers there. My buddy runs smaller boxing/MMA/wrestling shows all in the same ring on the same day run after the other…After I visited there, I said I have a bucket list idea: I’m gonna run a wrestling event in Alaska. Then everyone was like, ‘If you do that, I’ll come!'”

On planning it out: “You start thinking of numbers and how you’re gonna pull this off because you literally have to fly in all of the talent. There’s no way around it. The only way to pull it off is to go big…I think it was when I hit the guy back and said we confirmed Mick Foley [that he knew it was serious]. I did my research and WWE, every 3-5 years, they draw 4500-5500 people. There’s 300,000 people that live in Anchorage and 700,000 that live in Alaska. They get no wrestling virtually otherwise and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna take over Alaska.’ I didn’t get rich out of it, but it turned a decent profit. We only had 1,300 people there and the building held 8,000…It was a huge risk on Pat and my end. Pat trusted me but I could sense in his voice [he was skeptical]. But he believed in me.”

On returning in December: “On Dec. 7, we’re bringing Bret Hart for the first time in Alaska since Aug. 12, 1989 against Curt Hennig. It is a match, to this day, he says was one of his best ever…I wanted to make a video highlight of it and even reached out to Mark Kate who had the legendary Tom McGee match and had all of Bret’s matches…but she didn’t have it. I’m sure [Hart’s] speech to the live crowd is gonna be a tear jerker, talking about Mr. Perfect in being in this building. I’m gonna cry myself, being that its Bret Hart and he’s the one that got me into wrestling.”

On wanting to book Orange Cassidy: “I wanted Orange Cassidy for the [Alaska show] but he signed with AEW. I didn’t even care if the fans knew who he was or liked him because I find him to be the funniest. I can’t stop watching him.”