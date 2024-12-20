wrestling / News

TNA Reveals Knockout Of The Year, Moment of the Year & More On Impact

December 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Knockout Of the Year Jordynne Grace Image Credit: TNA

TNA revealed the winners of several of their year-end awards on this week’s episode of Impact. The company announced the following winners on this week’s show, with more to be announced next week:

* Knockout Of the Year: Jordynne Grace
* 2024 Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry Going Viral
* One to Watch in 2025: Leon Slater
* Male Tag Team of the Year: ABC

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading