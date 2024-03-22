wrestling / News
Knockouts #1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
March 21, 2024
TNA has announced a #1 contender’s match for the Knockouts Championship and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the announced matches below for the show, which airs live on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube:
* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s 8-4-1 Match: Competitors TBA
* Josh Alexander vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from AJ Francis & Rich Swann
