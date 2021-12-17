wrestling / News
Knockouts Championship Match Set For Impact Hard to Kill
December 16, 2021 | Posted by
The Knockouts Championship will be contested in a Texas Death Match at Impact Hard to Kill. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Impact that Deonna Purrazzo’s rematch with Mickie James will be under Texas Death Match rules.
Impact Hard to Kill takes place on January 8 and will be live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card for the show after tonight’s show.
ITS OFFICIAL!
@MickieJames vs @DeonnaPurrazzo will now be a TEXAS DEATH MATCH!
Be at #HardToKill LIVE @thefactoryDE in Dallas, Texas!
TICKETS: https://t.co/Ijd0hGrl2t pic.twitter.com/RN42xfEGIi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 17, 2021
