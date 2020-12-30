wrestling / News
Knockouts Championship Match Set For Impact Hard to Kill
December 29, 2020 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship defense is set for Impact Hard to Kill. On tonight’s “Best Of” show, Purrazzo accepted the challenge laid out last week by Taya Valkyrie for the title for the PPV.
Hard to Kill takes place on January 16th and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.
BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo will defend the Knockouts Championship against @TheTayaValkyrie on January 16th at #HardToKill!
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/2QIZHWLgq0 pic.twitter.com/Q4LYMw7cU6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update on Changes to AEW Dynamite for Coming Weeks, Tony Khan Rewrote Entire Show for Wednesday
- Chris Jericho Responds to NBA Twitter Comments on His Physique With Selfie Photo
- Widow of Brodie Lee Shares Photo of Last Text Exchange With Her Husband
- Jim Ross On Infamous Shawn Michaels ‘Sunny Days’ Promo on Bret Hart, Bret & Shawn Getting Into Backstage Shoot Fight