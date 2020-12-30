wrestling / News

Knockouts Championship Match Set For Impact Hard to Kill

December 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Hard to Kill

Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship defense is set for Impact Hard to Kill. On tonight’s “Best Of” show, Purrazzo accepted the challenge laid out last week by Taya Valkyrie for the title for the PPV.

Hard to Kill takes place on January 16th and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.

