wrestling / News
Knockouts Championship Match Set For Impact Slammiversary
June 1, 2023 | Posted by
A Knockouts Championship match is official for Impact Slammiversary. It was confirmed on this week’s show that Trinity will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the championship at the July 15th PPV.
The match was confirmed after Trinity issued a challenge to Purrazzo following a win over Savannah Evans. Purrazzo came out and accepted before they were attacked by Evans, Giselle Shaw, and Jai Vidal. Trinity and Purrazzo will team up against Shaw and Evans at Against All Odds.
.@TheTrinity_Fatu wasted no time calling out Knockouts World Champion @DeonnaPurrazzo! @GiseleShaw08 had plans of her own and a LOADED purse! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/wVt9rtqTSj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Randy Savage Was A Great WWE Champion, Talks Similarity They Had
- Matt Hardy Can See Edge Finishing Up His Career Outside WWE, Talks Chemistry With Edge & Christian
- Bret Hart Names His All-Time Favorite Match Of His, Why It’s Hard To Do So
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match