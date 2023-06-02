Knockouts Championship Match Set For Impact Slammiversary

A Knockouts Championship match is official for Impact Slammiversary. It was confirmed on this week’s show that Trinity will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the championship at the July 15th PPV.

The match was confirmed after Trinity issued a challenge to Purrazzo following a win over Savannah Evans. Purrazzo came out and accepted before they were attacked by Evans, Giselle Shaw, and Jai Vidal. Trinity and Purrazzo will team up against Shaw and Evans at Against All Odds.