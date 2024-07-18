wrestling / News

Knockouts Fatal 4-Way Match Added to TNA Slammiversary Pre-Show

July 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Slammiversary 2024 Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced a new Knockouts division match to the Countdown to TNA Slammiversary show on Saturday. It will be Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Faby Apache vs. Xia Brookside in a Fatal 4-Way bout. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec.

article topics :

Slammiversary, TNA, Jeffrey Harris

