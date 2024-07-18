– TNA Wrestling announced a new Knockouts division match to the Countdown to TNA Slammiversary show on Saturday. It will be Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Faby Apache vs. Xia Brookside in a Fatal 4-Way bout. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec.

Tasha Steelz vs Faby Apache vs Gisele Shaw vs Xia Brookside was just added to the Slammiversary pre-show. #TNASlammiversary #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/HYEmc1i9Mh — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 18, 2024