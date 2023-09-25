wrestling / News
Knockouts Match Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 25, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a non-title match between Trinity and Gisele Shaw for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Trinity is the current Knockouts champion. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels
* Memphis Street Fight: Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
* Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw
* Yuya Uemura says goodbye
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
Knockouts World Champion @TheTrinity_Fatu goes one-on-one with @GiseleShaw08#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/dt4E5WCMDd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 25, 2023
