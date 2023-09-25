Knockouts Match Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a non-title match between Trinity and Gisele Shaw for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Trinity is the current Knockouts champion. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels

* Memphis Street Fight: Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean

* Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

* Yuya Uemura says goodbye