Knockouts Match Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced a non-title match between Trinity and Gisele Shaw for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Trinity is the current Knockouts champion. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels
* Memphis Street Fight: Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
* Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw
* Yuya Uemura says goodbye

