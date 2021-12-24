wrestling / News
Knockouts Match Of The Year Winner Revealed on Impact Wrestling
December 23, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has revealed its Knockouts Match Of The Year Winner on tonight’s End of Year show. Mickie James’ Knockouts Championship win over Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory was named the winner of the award, the second of three to be given out tonight.
The other nominees were:
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (Bound For Glory)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa (Slammiversary)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich (Knockouts Knockdown)
* Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (BTI: May 13)
* Fire N Flava vs. Havok & Nevaeh (Hard To Kill)
#IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts match of the year @DeonnaPurrazzo vs @MickieJames #IMPACTonAXSTV #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/4pvBfuOhah
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 24, 2021
