Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match Set for Impact Wrestling Rebellion

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new title match for upcoming Rebellion event. The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) will defend their Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against The IInspiration at the event. The match will be part of the Countdown to Rebellion show, which will stream live and free on YouTube on Saturday, April 23. Here’s the announcement and updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary

* JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Influence vs. The IInspiration (Countodn Show)