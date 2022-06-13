wrestling / News
Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts World Tag Team title match for Slammiversary on Sunday. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) will defend against Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. Here’s the updated card:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young
* Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Influence (c) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie
* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers
* Monster’s Ball: Moose vs. Sami Callihan
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann
* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs. Impact Originals (Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Two More TBD)