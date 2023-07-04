– Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts World Tag Team Title match for Slammiversary 2023 set for later this month. The Coven will defend the titles against Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly. Here’s the announcement for Slammiversary:

Unlikely Allies in Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly Challenge The Coven for Knockouts Tag Gold at Slammiversary

A few weeks ago on IMPACT!, Killer Kelly scored an important victory over one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Taylor Wilde. After the match, Kelly found herself on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 beatdown when KiLynn King joined the fray. But in a jaw-dropping turn of events, it was Masha Slamovich who came to Kelly’s aid just days after the two tore each other apart in a brutal Dog Collar match. Two weeks later, Slamovich would go one-on-one with King. Following repeated interference from Wilde, Kelly returned the favor and neutralized her at ringside, leading to the victory for Slamovich. With two wins over The Coven, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich have earned a Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity at Slammiversary. Will the unlikely allies dethrone the dealers of dark magic?

IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 21st anniversary at Slammiversary LIVE July 15th on pay-per-view from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.