wrestling / News
Knockouts Tag Team Title Match & More Announced For Impact Wrestling
March 9, 2023 | Posted by
Impact has announced a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz vs. The Coven
* Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey vs. Decay
* KENTA, Chris Bey, & Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swan, & Frankie Kazarian
* Steve Maclin vs. Heath
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
– @TheJonGresham/@SpeedballBailey vs @Taurusoriginal/@steveofcrazzy
– #DeathDollz vs @KiLynnKing/@RealTaylorWilde
– @KENTAG2S/@DashingChrisBey/@The_Ace_Austin vs @Walking_Weapon/@FrankieKazarian/#RichSwann
–@SteveMaclin vs @HEATHXXII pic.twitter.com/nSEeudOcFA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2023