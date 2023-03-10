Knockouts Tag Team Title Match & More Announced For Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz vs. The Coven

* Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey vs. Decay

* KENTA, Chris Bey, & Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swan, & Frankie Kazarian

* Steve Maclin vs. Heath