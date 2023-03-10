wrestling / News

Knockouts Tag Team Title Match & More Announced For Impact Wrestling

March 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 3-16-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz vs. The Coven
* Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey vs. Decay
* KENTA, Chris Bey, & Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swan, & Frankie Kazarian
* Steve Maclin vs. Heath

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading