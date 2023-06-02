Knockouts Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The Knockouts Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Coven vs. Jessicka & Courtney Rush

* Moose & Rich Swann vs. Nick Aldis & Jonathan Gresham

* Sheldon Jean vs. Joe Hendry