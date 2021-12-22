Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Set For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has set a Knockouts Tag Team Title Match for next month’s Hard to Kill PPV. The company has announced that The IInspiration will defend their championships against The Influence, aka Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne, at the January 8th show in Dallas, Texas.

You can see the full announcement for the show below, along with the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Knockouts Ultimate X: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence

* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath

* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander