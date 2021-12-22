wrestling / News
Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Set For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has set a Knockouts Tag Team Title Match for next month’s Hard to Kill PPV. The company has announced that The IInspiration will defend their championships against The Influence, aka Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne, at the January 8th show in Dallas, Texas.
You can see the full announcement for the show below, along with the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Knockouts Ultimate X: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green
* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath
* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander
The IInspiration Defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Against The Influence at Hard To Kill
When Tenille Dashwood brought The Influence together with the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions and fellow Australians, The IInspiration, many thought that they would dominate the Knockouts division for years to come. But much to their dismay, the friendly alliance lasted a whopping seven days before the two teams found themselves at odds. On January 8th at Hard To Kill, The IInspiration will put their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on the line once again as Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay square off with Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne in a star-studded championship encounter!
Tickets for both Hard To Kill and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings are on-sale now at AXS.com.
