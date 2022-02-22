Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Set For Impact Sacrifice

A Knockouts Tag Team Championship match has been announced for next month’s Impact Sacrifice event. Impact Wrestling announced on Tuesday that The Influence will get a shot at The IInspiration’s championships at the March 5th Impact+ show.

The match joins the previously-announced Jay White vs. Alex Shelley match as bouts announced for the show, which takes place from Louisville, Kentucky and airs on Impact+ and YouTube (the latter for IMPACT Insiders subscribers).