wrestling / News
Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Set For Impact Sacrifice
A Knockouts Tag Team Championship match has been announced for next month’s Impact Sacrifice event. Impact Wrestling announced on Tuesday that The Influence will get a shot at The IInspiration’s championships at the March 5th Impact+ show.
The match joins the previously-announced Jay White vs. Alex Shelley match as bouts announced for the show, which takes place from Louisville, Kentucky and airs on Impact+ and YouTube (the latter for IMPACT Insiders subscribers).
LIVE Saturday March 5th on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube!
The Iinspiration vs The Influence for Knockouts Tag Team Gold!
Tickets are on-sale now!: https://t.co/kt2dTzvsJQ
IMPACT+ :https://t.co/yTFoDbHS7J pic.twitter.com/dvsd5kXHRy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 22, 2022
