Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match for this week’s episode of Impact. The company announced on Tuesday that Spitfire will defend the titles against Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance on the show. The losers must also become the winners’ personal concierges for 24 hours.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance

* Oba Femi & The Hardys vs. Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards)

* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

* Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Mike Santana vs. TBA

* Tessa Blanchard must compete or be fired