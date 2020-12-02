Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches, including the last opening round match in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for next week:

* Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Match: Deonna and Kimber Lee vs. Taya and Rosemary

* Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin

* Brian Myers vs. TJP

* Cody Deaner vs. Eric Young

Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.