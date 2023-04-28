wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Under Siege
Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts title match for their Under Siege PPV in May 26 in London, Ontario. Deonna Purrazzo will defend against Jordynne Grace. If Grace loses, she can never challenge for the title again as long as Purrazzo is champion. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO
* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @JordynneGrace at #UnderSiege on May 26 LIVE on IMPACT Plus from London, ON and if Grace loses she cannot get another title match as long as Deonna is champion.
Get tickets: https://t.co/JApLudBCCp pic.twitter.com/exUhLeip3l
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions
- More Details On Pitches Referenced In WWE Lawsuit Over ‘Racist’ Storylines
- Victoria Says She Wasn’t Treated Well Backstage in WWE Last Time She Returned
- Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Weigh In On Roderick Strong’s AEW Dynamite Debut