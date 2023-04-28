wrestling / News

Knockouts Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Under Siege

April 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Under Siege Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts title match for their Under Siege PPV in May 26 in London, Ontario. Deonna Purrazzo will defend against Jordynne Grace. If Grace loses, she can never challenge for the title again as long as Purrazzo is champion. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO
* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

