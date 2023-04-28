Knockouts Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Under Siege

Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts title match for their Under Siege PPV in May 26 in London, Ontario. Deonna Purrazzo will defend against Jordynne Grace. If Grace loses, she can never challenge for the title again as long as Purrazzo is champion. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO

* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace